Backpack drives prepare students with back-to-school supplies

Backpacks were distributed on Saturday for students getting ready for the school year thanks to community support.

For a few weeks, KGET and the Bakersfield Homeless Center teamed up to collect backpacks and school supplies for local children.

Over 500 backpacks were collected and distributed to children living at the center and those a part of the center’s after school program on Saturday.

Our sister station, Telemundo, teamed up with Tacos La Villa for a Backpack Giveaway on Saturday too. Kids went home with new backpacks and a free Hot Cheetos burrito.