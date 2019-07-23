Every morning, Sunday through Monday, you can find Ayden Gartenlaub at the Highland High School Farm collecting eggs.

“A typical morning routine, we come out here, we grab the feeders, we collect the eggs. We usually get about 10 dozen a day or so, sometimes less. Afterwards we put them in the refrigerators where we wait until Friday then we wash the eggs and package them and get ready for the market on Saturday,” said Ayden Gartenlaub.

Just how many eggs does he collect?

“About 50 dozen a week and usually about 10 dozen a day,” Gartenlaub said.

It’s a lot of work, Ayden has more than 400 chickens, but its work he enjoys.

“It’s a great experience to have responsibility and to take care of something and to watch your business grow,” Gartenlaub said.

Ayden is a junior at Highland and a member of the Future Farmers of America program.

Through FFA he started Ayden’s Eggs.

“One thing that really stands out to me is the different color variety that the chickens lay. Everything from a dark chocolate egg to a tan egg or an olive egg or sometimes even a rose egg. That’s one of the main selling points of Ayden’s Eggs, the different variety of color, but also because of the freshness. The eggs are usually at the latest five days old. We collect throughout the week. While most grocery stores on the other hand, the minimum is probably 30 days,” Gartenlaub said.

Two years in and roughly 50 dozen eggs a week at $7 a dozen, that’s $350 a week or roughly $1,400 a month.

But Ayden doesn’t care about the money.

He cares about his chickens, their product and his customers.

“The most enjoyable thing is to have the repeat customer come back and tell me how good the eggs were. It’s a really good feeling that you just have accomplished something and that you’ve made something that someone enjoys,” Gartenlaub said.

He’s an “egg-spert”, if you will.

“I think the biggest part of what Ayden does that I see the benefit from isn’t making the money, isn’t providing a safe food source for consumers, it’s the education aspect. People come to him all the time asking why is there different color eggs or how come this egg is twice as big or what happens when you get a double yolk or how often will a chicken lay an egg. They come to him for the information that they’re lacking,” said Michael Leishman, Advisor, Highland FFA.

You can buy Ayden’s Eggs at the East Hills farmers market every Saturday.

You can also grab them at Dot and Ott in downtown Bakersfield.