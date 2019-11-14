Authorities Respond to Shooting Reported at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

Authorities are responding to a report of a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita.

Police and firefighters responded to Saugus High School, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. At least six people were shot, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Details about the victims’ conditions were not immediately available. It was not clear whether the victims are students at the school.

Details about the shooting and shooter were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday.