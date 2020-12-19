Authorities: Fresno girl rescued in Denver after being kidnapped by alleged pedophile & white supremacist

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 12-year-old Fresno girl was rescued in Denver, Colorado after she was allegedly kidnapped by a pedophile and white supremacist in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 14, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police received a report that the girl went missing, said spokesman Tony Botti. Detectives found that the girl may have been coerced into running away with an older man she had met through social media in mid-October.

The information pointed to the girl possibly heading to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with this man.

Because of the nature of the circumstances of this case, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force took over the investigation.

Detectives with the help of local and federal officials found that a man, later identified as Nathan Larson, 40, was seen with a young girl and the two boarded a plane bound for Washington, D.C., Botti said. Officials found that the flight had a layover in Denver and asked officials there to to check for Larson and the child.

Larson was found and arrested while Federal Bureau of Investigation agents rescued the girl.

The girl was not injured during the rescue and was later reunited with her family in Fresno on Monday night.

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Larson faces a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor in Denver, while facing felony charges in Fresno County of kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex, Botti said. He is scheduled to have a court hearing in Denver on Dec. 24 while an extradition request will be made to transfer Larson to the Fresno County Jail.

Detectives found that Larson flew to Fresno from Virginia to visit the girl’s home. He persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m.

He used a ride share company to pick her up and they rode together to Fresno Yosemite.

Larson made her wear a long hair wig to alter her appearance, Botti said. He also told her to act as though she was disabled and unable to speak so she would not talk with anyone at the airport while making their way onto the airplane.

On Dec. 17, local and federal agents seized electronic devices while executing a search arrant at Larson’s home in Catlett, Virginia.

Officials serve a search warrant at Larson’s Virginia home. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, detectives found that Larson has a “deeply disturbing background,” Botti said. He had been married three times and has a young daughter. He is a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia.

Officials reported that Larson runs a website that encourages the raping of children and sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped.

During the past two months, Larson was able to convince the Fresno girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send him pornographic images of herself, Botti said.

Larson had ran in 2017 as an independent for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. He went on to lose the race.

In 2008, while living in Boulder, Colorado, Larson sent a detailed email to the Secret Service threatneing to kill the President of the United States. Larson pleaded guilty in federal court and served 14 months in federal prison.

Due to the sophisticated nature of how Larson groomed the 12-year-old Fresno girl, detectives believe he has victimized other children in the past, but those cases have never been reported to law enforcement.

If you or someone you know have ever had inappropriate contact with Larson is urged to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029 or email at brandon.pursell@fresnocountysheriff.org or Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144 or email at chad.stokes@fresnosheriff.org.