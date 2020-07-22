Authorities follow vehicle from San Fernando Valley to Harbor area

Authorities were following an erratic driver on several highways through Los Angeles, from the San Fernando Valley to the Harbor area Tuesday evening.

California Highway patrol officials initiated the pursuit about 5 p.m. near the 101 Freeway and Las Virgenes Road in the Calabasas area. The driver was apparently wanted for speeding.

The driver was soon leading authorities on surface streets while weaving in and out of lanes in the Woodland Hills area.

At times the suspect was driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road.

At least two Los Angeles Police Department units were following the driver, while a helicopter was tracking the hatchback in the air.

The driver was stuck in traffic with the LAPD units in tow while still in the San Fernando Valley, before weaving through cross traffic to continue to evade officers, aerial video from Sky5 showed

The driver then sped off and was going more than 80 mph on surface streets.

The driver continued to speed and drive erratically, often heading on the wrong side of the road, aerial video showed.

About 5:40 p.m., the driver got on the southbound 405 Freeway and headed into the Sepulveda Pass, often speeding in and out of lanes to avoid congestion.

At one point, however, the LAPD stopped tracking the driver because he or she was on the highway. The California Highway Patrol then began following the driver.

After clipping a vehicle while on the southbound 405 Freeway, the driver sped onto the right shoulder and continued into the Culver City area, aerial video showed.

The driver got off the highway about 5:50 p.m. but quickly got back on and continued to evade authorities.

By the time the driver was in Inglewood near Los Angeles International Airport, only air units were tracking the suspect.

About 6 p.m. the driver got off the freeway in Redondo Beach and appeared to have pulled into a parking lot, but quickly pulled back out when police units caught up.

The driver soon got back on the southbound 405 Freeway in Torrance before transitioning onto the 110 Freeway toward San Pedro.

By 6:15 p.m. the driver was back on surface streets, but soon got back on the 110 Freeway.

