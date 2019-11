According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, AT&T is experiencing a phone outage in the Ridgecrest, California City, China Lake and Boron areas.

This outage includes cell towers and land lines.

Citizens may have difficulties calling 911 in the event of an emergency.

However, emergency 9-1-1 calls in California City are being re-routed through a back-up system to the sheriff’s office.

KCSO says the regular business lines are also down due to a problem with the area’s Frontier telephone system.