1 killed, 1 injured in Tehachapi car accident

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A person was killed and another was seriously injured in a car accident in Tehachapi on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision occurred at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Spring Road and Highline Road at around 5:15 a.m.

A road closure was put in place on Friday morning from Highline Road to Oak Creek Road, including Cameron Canyon Road.

17 News has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story.