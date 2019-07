BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says at least one person has died in a crash involving two semi trucks and a third vehicle along Interstate 5 just north of Highway 46 in Lost Hills.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 just after midnight Wednesday.

Two semi trucks and one other vehicle were involved; one person from the third vehicle was ejected, CHP reported.