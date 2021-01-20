UPDATE: Lost Hills man killed in collision on Lerdo Highway

UPDATE: A 26-year-old man from Lost Hills was killed in this morning’s collision, according to the CHP.

The department said a Kia SUV was heading eastbound on Lerdo Highway about a mile west of Main Drain Road while a Honda sedan was heading westbound on the highway, weaving in the lanes and around the shoulder.

The department said at one point, the Honda driver entered the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with the SUV. The driver was killed on impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident and that the investigation is ongoing.

The 44-year-old driver of the Kia suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, according to the CHP.

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed in a collision on Lerdo Highway northwest of Buttonwillow.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 6:16 a.m., it received reports of a head-on collision in the area between a red van and a white sedan. At one point, the CHP reported that the driver in the sedan had major injuries and was pinned in the vehicle.

