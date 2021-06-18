At least 1 killed after vehicle catches fire following collision with semi on I-5 near Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed after a vehicle collided with a semi truck on northbound Interstate 5 near Stockdale Highway.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that just before 6 a.m., a vehicle became fully engulfed in fire after colliding with a semi truck. The semi is currently blocking all northbound lanes, according to the department. A single lane of traffic is able to move forward on the shoulder of the highway.

The semi was hauling up to 40,000 pounds of solar panels, according to the department.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.