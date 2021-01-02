At least 1 injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Lebec

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near the Fort Tejon State Historic Park.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 1:16 p.m., it received reports of a crash on northbound I-5 at the #2 turn thru. Officers learned that a white Ford Explorer went off the roadway, rolled over and ended up down in a ditch.

The department is reporting that there are seven occupants in the vehicle, including three children. The driver became unconscious due to a head wound but is breathing, according to the CHP.

At this time, it is unknown what the extent of the driver’s injuries are or whether anyone else was injured in the accident. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.