At least 1 injured in Oildale hit and run

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been injured in a hit-and-run this morning in Oildale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The department is reporting that at around 8:15 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Merle Haggard Drive at Highway 65 after receiving a report of a collision involving a silver Kia sedan and a Nissan pickup truck.

The CHP said the Kia, driven by a woman with long dark hair, led officers on a vehicle pursuit but that the vehicle stopped on Merle Haggard Drive just east of Airport Drive. It is unclear at this time if the driver was arrested.

No details have been provided at this time about the extent of the injuries nor how many people were injured. This article will be updated once more information is provided.