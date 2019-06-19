Arvin to host town hall on public safety Wednesday evening

The city of Arvin is giving business owners and its citizens a chance Wednesday evening to participate in improving their community.

The town hall is open to the public and will be centered around crime prevention techniques.

“I’m really excited it gives us the opportunity to reach out to the community and built some partnerships that are much-needed in Arvin with the community and the police department,” Arvin police chief Scot Kimble said. “We need their help, we need their eyes and ears and their thoughts.”

The meeting takes place June 19 at Veteran’s Hall located at 441 4th Ave. beginning at 6 p.m.