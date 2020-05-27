Arvin to consider ordinance requiring signs at businesses asking customers to wear a face covering

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin could double down on its COVID-19 measures Tuesday night.

The city was the first in Kern to pass rules requiring employees to cover their faces at work, and it will consider another ordinance that would make businesses post signs asking customers to wear something over their faces when they shop.

Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola said while the proposed legislation would not require customers to wear masks, he hopes it could lead to curbing COVID cases in the city.

“We’re calling on them to do their part,” he said, noting the public may feel “a little discomfort…although [they would be] protecting their neighbors.”

The vote comes as Arvin has seen an increase in cases.

“The numbers have not gotten better,” he said. “So we need the need based on the data, what public health officials have said to expand this recommendation for members of the public to wear masks.”

The legislation needs a 4/5th majority to pass. If passed, it would apply only to businesses within the Arvin city limits.

The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. via teleconference.

Phone: 1-866-899-4679

Access Code 940-472-245#