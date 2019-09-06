Arvin police investigating karate instructor’s death

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) – Arvin Police are investigating after a 65-year-old karate instructor died Thursday night at Bear Mountain Elementary School.

Witnesses say that they were in the middle of a karate practice in the cafeteria when a student was practicing a hold on the instructor. The instructor then went unconscious.

When police officers arrived, they performed CPR. Kern County Fire and Hall Ambulance also continued lifesaving measures but the man was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m.

Family confirms the instructor was Craig Garrett at Arvin Martial Arts. His son said Garrett was performing non-contact sparring with a student when he told the student to stop and then collapsed.

It’s believed Garrett suffered a heart attack, the son said.

Garrett used the cafeteria at Bear Mountain Elementary School for lessons. The school is not affiliated with the martial arts program but offers the cafeteria for community use, Arvin Union School District Superintendent Georgia Rhett said.

An announcement was made to students Friday morning about Garrett’s death, and counseling is being made available. Rhett said the district sends condolences to Garrett’s family.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

If you have information call the Arvin Police Department at 854-5583.