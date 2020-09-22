Arvin mural encourages community to fill out Census form

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin community leaders unveiled a mural on Tuesday meant to encourage residents to complete the Census form. The mural was painted by a local artist, 28-year-old Juan Gonzales.

Leaders say the mural is meant to act as a visual reminder for residents that it’s not too late to complete the Census questionnaire. As of Saturday, over 60% of Arvin households have not responded to the Census, according to a news release sent out by City of Arvin. The city’s self-response rate remains below 60%, over 10% below its 2010 rate.

“It’s very important to have a complete count. We’re behind where we were 10 years ago, we’re behind where the state average is and we have to make sure we have a complete count so we can improve our community. This is one single thing every member of the city of Arvin, every resident can do to improve the community,” said Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola.

The first mural unveiled is one of five funded by the San Joaquin Valley Health Fund. The 2020 Census deadline is Sept. 30, unless a federal court extends the deadline.

To take the 2020 Census Questionnaire, visit here. For more information about the Census, visit their website.