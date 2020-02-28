Arvin Mayor Gurrola and Delano Councilman Osorio endorse Bernie Sanders, appear in campaign video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola and Delano Councilmember Bryan Osorio officially endorsed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and were among young valley elected representatives who appeared in a Sanders campaign video.

Gurrola, who was first elected to the Arvin City Council when he was 19 years old, discussed his efforts to push-back against the oil industry.

“Trying to say we don’t want any drilling in our back yards, the industry was very, very forceful,” he said in the spot. “The reason why we won is because the people stood up. It’s fights like those that Senator Sanders has been standing up for throughout his entire political career,” Gurrola continued.

In the video, Osorio praised Sanders for his stance on immigration-related issues. He focused on a pursuit that resulted in the death of two farm worker parents in 2018.

“There’s no accountability, and it really inspired me to see that we need to have representation that focuses on social justice, but also meaningful change,” Osorio said.

“Running as a progressive in Delano was only because of role models like Bernie Sanders,” he continued.

The video also featured Jewel Hurtado, a 21-year-old city Kingsburg city councilwoman.

“Bernie Sanders is trustworthy. He is authentic. He is consistent,” Hurtado said. “That is why I am supporting him to be our next president of the United States.”