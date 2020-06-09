Arvin City Council to discuss creating commission to review police policies and procedures

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin City Council Tuesday evening will discuss the possibility of creating a commission to review police policies and procedures, and to make recommendations.

Arvin PD is made up of 18 officers and seven dispatchers and administrative staff.

It remains unclear which procedures and policies, specifically, will be discussed at the meeting.

As the meeting is teleconference only, anyone wishing to call in can find the phone information here.

