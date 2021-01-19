Art gallery coming to Outlets at Tejon this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new business is coming later this year to the Outlets at Tejon.

Bird Dog Arts will bring an art gallery to the outlets when it is expected to open in early summer. The nearly 11,000-square-foot space will feature creations by over 250 California artists and craftsmen, according to Tejon Ranch Co.

“Bird Dog Arts will add a unique element to the variety of experiences for our customers and travelers to enjoy and simultaneously supports the community of California artists,” said Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon.

The gallery will feature works from master artisans as well as up-and-coming talent. Bird Dog Arts will include paintings, sculpture, glass, jewelry and textiles at various price points to appeal to different tastes and budgets.

Bird Dog Arts also plans to include murals, on- and off-site classes as well as receptions.

Local art expert and entrepreneur David Gordon is working with Tejon Ranch Co. and The Rockefeller Group to help bring the gallery to the Outlets at Tejon. Gordon, the former executive director of the Arts Council of Kern County and former assistant director at the Bakersfield Art Museum, will curate and operate the gallery.

“With the backdrop of Tejon Ranch and the inspiring beauty of the surrounding areas, the options are limitless,” he said.