Arson suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to Bakersfield Police, a suspect was arrested after allegedly starting fires in the area of Highway 99 and California Avenue, near the railroad, Sunday afternoon.

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the incident at 1:47 p.m. and Bakersfield Police were called out to assist them. 

The suspect ran from the scene toward Saunders Park in Southwest Bakersfield, where he was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit. 

At this time, the suspect is unidentified. 

