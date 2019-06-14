Around-the-clock closures, 23rd and H Street

by: Lia Yoakum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another round of closures will be happening this weekend affecting Downtown Bakersfield.

The intersection of 23rd Street and H Street will be closed around-the-clock this weekend for drainage work.

It will begin Friday at 7 p.m. and is expected to re-open on Monday at 5 a.m.

The closure will affect all directions of travel.

Drivers will be detoured south on G Street to 22nd Street, and back to 23rd Street to northbound Eye Street.

Northbound and southbound H Street motorists are encouraged to use F Street or Chester Avenue.

