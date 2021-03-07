Around 100 volunteers from local church beautify downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s a movement to bring change during these static times. Recently, Bakersfield has had a deep need for volunteers to keep the city clean.



“This whole pandemic we haven’t been able to do our volunteer services as we’d normally like,” said Analisabeth Garcia, a member of Bakersfield Church of God.

Last February, the World Mission Society Church of God had to cancel their big city cleanup when the pandemic hit.

“I think we had about 300 members that were going to come,” Garcia said.

But this year, they partnered with Keep Bakersfield Beautiful to give back while also staying safe.

“We kind of wanted to take an initiative to show people that we can still do things for our communities while still practicing CDC guidelines, and remaining safe, and conducting everything in a beneficial atmosphere,” said Beau Alaniz, Manager for Bakersfield Church of God.

Around 100 volunteers from the church cleaned and beautified downtown Bakersfield. They planted a total of 288 flowers, and around 10 trees. Mayor Karen Goh also stopped by to show her support.

“During these type of situations when we’re dealing with the pandemic now, everyone can’t help but to be focused on themselves and ensuring their own safety,” Alaniz said. “This is important, but I believe personally, and I believe its a teaching in the Bible too, that in times of difficulty we should reach out and try to help each other even more than we were doing before.”

Church members hope this will inspire other members of the community to give back during these trying times.