Aqua-Nut Divers holding its annual Try Scuba in a Pool fundraiser on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aqua-Nut Divers will hold its Try Scuba in a Pool fundraiser on Saturday.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bakersfield Racquet Club, located at 1660 Pine Street. Participants interested in donating to the Veterans Empowered Through Scuba project and exploring the sport of scuba will be able to enter a pool donning full scuba gear.

For a $25 donation, each attendee will have a 1 ½ hour scuba experience. All participants will receive a voucher for $25 off enrollment in an Open Water Scuba dive course at Bakersfield Scuba.

Aqua-Nut Divers said the event will help raise money to offer disabled veterans free certified scuba training through the V.E.T.S. project.

Aqua-Nut Divers says it has trained several groups of local veterans to be certified open-water scuba divers and advanced divers. In addition, boat trips have been offered at no cost to encourage the camaraderie among fellow disabled veterans and help them reintegrate into civilian life.

For more information, visit aquanutdivers.com.