Apply to be a Kern County Grand Juror

Kern County Superior Court is now accepting applications for grand jurors.

A grand jury is made of 19 people and acts as an investigative body to make sure public funds spent properly. The grand jury also hears evidence of public offences presented by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and may issue criminal indictments.

You can submit an application now through March 29.





In order to apply you have to be at least 18 years old and have lived in Kern County for at least a year. Applicants must be willing to spend around 20 hours a week doing work for the grand jury.

Grand jurrors will serve for a year beginning July 2019.