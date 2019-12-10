Apple Watch Saves Florida Man’s Life

(WPTV) A Lake Worth, Florida man credits the watch around his wrist for saving his life. Roy Robinson was recently visiting his son in Baltimore, Maryland, when he received an alert telling him to seek medical attention. He didn’t think much of it until it popped up numerous times saying he had atrial fibrillation.

“I’ve had 32 warnings since the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” said Robinson.

Robison says he has owned the same Apple Watch for the past two years and the day before Thanksgiving he was visiting his granddaughter’s school when we received the alert.

“We finished up our Thanksgiving dinner the next day, got to have your turkey, and then my son says you’re going to the hospital,” said Robinson.

Read more: http://bit.ly/349pz6R