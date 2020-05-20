Apple store open for pickup in Valley Plaza Mall parking lot

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo the Apple logo is displayed at the Apple store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Apple is releasing a new iPhone that will be dramatically cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall at a time when the economy was booming and the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t forcing consumers to cut back on their spending. The second-generation iPhone SE announced Wednesday, April 15, 2020, will sell for as little as $399. That’s a 40% markdown from the most affordable iPhone 11 unveiled last year.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Apple has confirmed it has opened its Bakersfield store for pickup only in the Valley Plaza Mall parking lot.

Apple said the store, located at 2701 Ming Ave., is open for pickup as well as Genius support. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. This weekend, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

”Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores,” Apple said in a statement. “These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant.”

The inside of the mall still remains closed, but that could change if the state soon allows the county to accelerate further into Phase 2.

For more information, visit apple.com/retail/valleyplaza/.

Apple has se