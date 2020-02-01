Appellate court overturns ruling that found teen’s constitutional rights weren’t violated at Juvenile Hall

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a district court decision granting summary judgment to the defendants in a lawsuit stemming from allegations a Juvenile Hall corrections officer sexually harassed a girl at the Bakersfield facility.

The panel of judges found that a jury could have found the accused officer’s supervisor “knew or reasonably should have known” of the officer’s alleged misconduct and failed to take action to stop it.

The district court was in error, the panel said in a ruling issued Friday, when it concluded “there was no evidence supporting a causal link between the supervisor’s conduct and the officer’s alleged violation of plaintiff’s constitutional rights.”

The district court had found, among other things, that Anderson’s alleged watching the girl, Samantha Vasquez, in the shower or making sexual comments to her while she was in custody did not rise to violations of her constitutional rights.

The appellate court, however, said Vasquez “has presented sufficient facts to establish a violation of her right to bodily privacy, right to bodily integrity, and right to be free from punishment as guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment.”

The suit will be sent back to U.S. District Court in Fresno for proceedings consistent with the appellate court’s opinion.

The lawsuit has its beginnings from actions that allegedly occurred in 2015 after Vasquez, a teen at the time, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and sent to Juvenile Hall.

While there, a corrections officer, George Anderson, allegedly made sexual comments to her, looked at her while she was in the shower and “groomed her for sexual abuse,” according to court documents.

Anderson also told Vasquez about a sexual dream he had about her, she told investigators.

The lead investigator who looked into Vasquez’s allegations later testified he “leaned toward them being true, toward the belief that it was more likely than not that they were true,” court documents said.

Vasquez filed suit against Anderson and the County of Kern in 2016.