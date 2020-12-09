Another volley of accusations in standoff between Diocese and Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s been another exchange in the long running stand-off between the Catholic Diocese of Fresno and Craig Harrison, the Bakersfield monsignor who was suspended last year over unresolved allegations of sexual impropriety.

The suspension of Harrison, the beloved priest who was the face of Saint Francis of Assisi Church, the Catholic parish in downtown Bakersfield, divided the city last year.

Many parishioners stood behind Harrison even in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct with boys and young men going back decades to his previous assignments. Other parishioners weren’t as certain.

But Harrison, usually through Kyle Humphrey of Bakersfield and other local attorneys, has continued to express his innocence.

And now, in the lastest volley, Harrison, through Humprey, is pushing back on what they imply are non-specific threats by the Catholic Diocese of Fresno, which has jurisdiction over Kern County.

Humphrey says the bishop wants Harrison to cease informal ministerial duties — such as praying with parishioners — or face consequences. What those consequences might be is unclear.

The Diocese, through Chancellor Cheryl Sarkisian, would not comment, calling it a confidential church matter between the bishop and one of his priests.

But Humphrey, in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, claimed Bishop Joseph Brennan had made “threats of retaliation and punishment” if Harrison does not obey what Humphrey says are “untenable demands.” Humphrey claimed the Diocese has demanded Harrison withdraw his civil lawsuit against the Diocese.

The attorney also implied the bishop instructed Harrison to not pray publicly, comfort friends or even wear dark clothing because it could improperly portray him as an active representative of the church.

Humphrey says his office will host a press conference tomorrow to release more details on the dispute

