The community will gather for the annual kick-off for the Campout Against Cancer Thursday morning.

Teams, survivors and supporters will be at a breakfast to gather fundraising ideas, learn how to set up their team pages and meet survivors.

The campout, itself, is next April, when teams come together to honor survivors and remember loved ones lost to cancer.

If you have a team and are interested in attending, head to Tony’s Pizza at 4750 Coffee Road at 9 a.m.