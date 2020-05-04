Breaking News
Annual Give Big Kern Day to kick off tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tomorrow is our annual Give Big Kern Day.

It’s a community-wide effort to raise money for local causes. Plus it connects donors with more than 130 non-profits who need volunteers.

This year, Give Big Kern decided to make it a month-long fundraiser to help local non-profits struggling because of COVID-19.

“During these turbulent times, Give Big Kern provides a perfect opportunity for us to come together and show appreciation and support for our nonprofit partners,” said Kristen Beall Watson, President and CEO of host agency Kern Community Foundation. “Without a doubt, local charities play a critical role in supporting our community and now, more than ever, they need our help.”

17 news is a proud sponsor of the fundraiser and will we continue to update you on Big Kern Day with the latest numbers.

