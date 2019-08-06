BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- More than a dozen local teens were honored for their dedication and drive in completing a rigorous two-week program.

The Kern County Veterans Service Department hosted its annual Devil Pups Recognition and Awards ceremony in downtown Bakersfield Monday night.

15 teens participated in the Devil Pups youth program, where they spend two weeks at Camp Pendleton.

“They work closely with instructors who are marines who pretty much teach them a lot about skills related to leadership, team work, working together, kinda believing in yourself, pushing yourself. it’s a wonderful experience and it also builds on that camaraderie,” said Olivia Garcia with the Kern County Devil Pups Program.

The Devil Pups program was founded in 1954 and is open to boys and girls ages 14 to 17.