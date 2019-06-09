Annual Casino Night raises money for cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a night full of games, live music and great food for Tigerfight Foundation supporters.

It was the organization’s 11th Annual Casino Night at Padre Hotel Saturday night.

The Tigerfight Foundation raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the guests were apart of the effort while also enjoying a casino-inspired evening.

The night’s activities included live music and silent auctions.

Casino Night was also raising money to support Kern County Families fighting against pediatric blood cancer.