Actor Andre Braugher, who starred as the dry and serious Captain Raymond Holt on the NBC sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” has died, according to reports.

According to Deadline, Braugher died after battling a brief illness. He was 61 years old.

Braugher was a two-time Emmy Award-winning actor who appeared in the critically acclaimed series “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and the Oscar-nominated Civil War drama “Glory.”

He was possibly best known for playing the gifted homicide detective Frank Pembleton in the 1990s NBC cop drama.

In the later part of his career, he won over a new audience as an entirely new type of police — Captain Raymond Holt, the comedic foil and reluctant mentor of Jake Peralta, portrayed by Andy Samberg, in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Braugher’s Holt was the straight-laced, openly gay captain of the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department who clashed with high-ranking members of the NYPD, while serving as a role model for the detectives in his precinct.

He was nominated for 11 Emmys across his illustrious career, including two wins for “Homicide” and the FX miniseries “Thief.”

Braugher’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” costar Terry Crews was among the first to comment about his passing, calling him an “irreplaceable talent.”

“You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship,” Crews wrote on Instagram. “You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

David Simon, a television producer and former journalist whose work inspired the “Homicide” television series said, “I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better.”

Braugher married actress Ami Brabson, whom he starred alongside in “Homicide.” The two had three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.