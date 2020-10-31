Anaheim strip club shooting leaves 4 injured; perpetrator sought

A person opened fire inside an Anaheim strip club early Saturday and injured four people before fleeing, officials said.

Anaheim police received a call about a shooting at the Sahara Theater at 1210 State College Blvd. just after 1:30 a.m., Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

The shooter showed up in a car and started firing inside the club, where there were about 30 to 50 people, Carringer said.

Four people—three men and one woman—were either shot or hit with some type of fragment, according to the sergeant. All suffered “moderate” injuries that were not life-threatening, Carringer said.

Investigators are looking for a four-door sedan that’s either silver or maroon.

Anyone with information can call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.