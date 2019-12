FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - Fresno State has called a press conference for Friday morning where, according to a news release sent to the media on Thursday evening, the "state of the program moving forward" will be discussed.

The Bulldogs just wrapped up a 4-8 season that ended with a loss in San Jose on Saturday. But the bigger news, according to a tweet sent out Thursday night by national writer Bruce Feldman, surrounds the status of head coach Jeff Tedford: