American Red Cross Kern County to host ‘Virtual Volunteer Fair’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – On behalf of National Volunteer Week, the American Red Cross of Kern County is hosting a Virtual Volunteer Fair on Wednesday, Apr. 22 and Wednesday Apr. 23 to recruit new volunteers.

Red Cross volunteer provide care and comfort after disasters of all sizes, including home fires during the uncertain times of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The first event will be on Wednesday, Apr. 22 between the hours of 4-5 p.m. On Thursday, Apr. 23, the second event will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

To register, click here.