Missing 2-year-old found safe, dad arrested after Amber Alert

SAN DIEGO — Officers arrested a San Diego father suspected of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter, and the little girl was found safe in Escondido a short time later, police confirmed.

An Amber Alert was issued overnight after 31-year-old Lafayette Harris was accused of taking the girl, Charli-Fae Harris, from a home on 47th Street in the Chollas View area Monday evening.

Early the next morning, officers said they found Harris’ white Saturn sedan in a University City parking lot off Regents Road, but there was no immediate sign of father or daughter. Officers spread out to search the area.

Around 7:30 a.m., police said they had tracked down the father and detained him, but that the little girl had not been found.

Less than an hour later, however, officers were able to find the girl in Escondido unharmed. Police did not immediately share the details of how the child ended up in North County.