Amazon Prime Day will actually be two days this year

In this Sept. 19, 2013, photo, the Amazon logo is seen on the new logistics center of online merchant Amazon in Lauwin-Planque, northern France. New Zealand announced plans Tuesday, May 1, 2018 to start taxing people who buy books, shoes and other small items online from abroad in a measure many people are calling the […]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amazon’s Prime Day will return for the fifth time next month, and this year the discount holiday will run for two entire days.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that Prime Day this year will start at midnight on Monday, July 15, and run for 48 hours.

Last year, Amazon sold 100 million products during Amazon Prime Day, even though a glitch caused servers to go offline.

Amazon said last year’s Prime Day was its biggest ever, which means it’s plausible this year could be more successful since it runs longer. Amazon’s own products have been bestsellers. Last year, the Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and Echo Spot were among the top-selling products.

Amazon said customers in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and for the first time, the United Arab Emirates, will be able to participate.

Amazon Prime members can buy highly discounted products during the sale, which applies to most of the goods Amazon sells. However, some products are highly limited and sell out within minutes, creating a sort of Black Friday scramble to buy items as quickly as possible.