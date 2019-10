The Alzheimer’s Association will hold a Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Bakersfield this weekend.

The event begins with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Hwy. It will be followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and raise money to support the association’s 24/7 helpline.

To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2VODpca.