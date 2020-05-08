Alon Bakersfield Refinery sold, to be used to produce renewable fuel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. has announced that it has purchased Alon Bakersfield Properties, Inc., owner of the Alon Bakersfield Refinery.

The total amount paid to parent company Delek US Holdings, Inc. for the purchase was $40 million. The Alon Bakersfield Refinery is an existing oil refinery that has historically produced diesel from crude oil.

GCEH said it will immediately begin retooling the refinery to produce renewable diesel from organic feedstocks such as vegetable oil as well as varieties of camelina.

Traditionally grown in rotation with wheat, the company said that camelina is cultivated as an alternative to fallow so as not to displace or compete with food crops.

The balance of feedstock will be provided from various non-petroleum renewable feedstocks, such as used cooking oil, soybean oil, distillers’ corn oil, and others, GCEH said.

We are thrilled to announce this exciting new venture in Bakersfield, a venture that leverages the region’s core competencies in agriculture and both traditional and alternative energy.” Chief Executive Officer Richard Palmer said. “We expect that this project will be a catalyst for economic development and will generate both direct and indirect job opportunities in Kern County and the region.”

No petroleum processing of any kind will occur at the refinery, either during or following the retooling effort, according to the company. Instead, the refinery will be repurposed to become a producer of low-carbon renewable fuels that meet the needs of the California Low Carbon Fuels Standard.

The company said that fuels produced from the facility will result in significant reductions of both greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollutants like particulate matter.

The retooling is expected to take between 18 to 20 months to complete, with the primary work being conducted by union trades through a local Bakersfield EPC contractor, ARB, Inc.

As an existing oil refinery, GCEH said Alon already has a significant portion of the necessary equipment in place for the production of renewable diesel.

An estimated 100 union tradesmen from a diverse variety of crafts will be used to conduct a full turnaround and refurbishment of the necessary equipment to produce renewable diesel.

The startup is currently projected to be competed in late 2021.

Fuels produced at the site will be available to be blended into the California transportation fuel mix. The blended fuel will reduce the overall GHG emissions and other harmful local pollutants in the San Joaquin Valley and elsewhere in California, GCEH said.