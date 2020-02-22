Almond orchard selfies are damaging crops, Solano County officials say

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is asking visitors to respect farmers’ property when taking almond orchard blossom selfies. Property owners have seen an uptick in people stopping on the side of the road in the Dixon and Vacaville areas.

In some cases, visitors have ventured into fields in pursuit of the perfect photo.

Matt Cooley is a local farmer expresses his frustrations as visitors ignore the private property signs.

“Part of me is like yeah it is pretty I get it but stay out of the field,” Cooley said. “It’s private property they don’t understand that either. It’s tough.”

Some selfie-seekers have even been bold enough to drive into the orchards and have a picnic, the sheriff’s office says.