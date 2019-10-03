Alliance Against Family Violence holding BBQ fundraiser next week

The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault is holding a BBQ Burger fundraiser on Wednesday.

The barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at KGET 17 News parking lot, 2120 L St. Customers will be able to walk up or drive through and pick up a burger lunch for $5. The lunch includes a hamburger, chips, a cookie and a drink.

For group orders of 10 or more, call 661-322-9199 by Oct. 9.

Customers can also get a $5 raffle ticket for the chance to win a 60-inch TV and Blu Ray player. The winner will be announced during the evening news on KGET 17.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Alliance.