Alleged drunk driver dies in car crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 64-year-old man who might have been under the influence, drove off the roadway westbound on State Route 58. The SUV then overturned and the man was ejected. He later died after being transported to Kern Medical by air ambulance. This happened on Thursday, March 5th at approximately 5:05 AM.

The Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a solo car crash on State Route 58 west Lokern Road, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the car crash.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined a 64-year-old man was driving a Cadillac SUV westbound on State Route 59 approximately 4 miles west of Lokern Road, that is according to CHP.

Officer said for unknown reasons, the driver allowed the Cadillac to drive off the roadway where it overturned, coming to rest on its top in a dirt field north of the roadway. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the rollover. At approximately 9:30 PM, he was transported to Kern Medical by air ambulance where he died due to his injuries.

According to CHP, alcohol use is being investigated as a potential factor of this solo crash.