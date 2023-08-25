BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students roaming campuses around Kern County can expect a nice surprise around breakfast and lunchtime this year at school.

Kern High School District announced today that each student in the district will receive access to one meal each for breakfast and lunch this year. A minimum of three items must be taken with one of the items being a fruit or vegetable.

The free food service was made possible under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs. The programs aim to decrease problems surrounding student hunger and increase the chance for success.

The district says that it is still important for students to complete a Meal Application or an Alternative Income Form. For more imformation, visit the KHSD website.