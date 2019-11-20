All lanes blocked on Westbound Highway 58 at Keene due to big rig accident

KGET 17
by: Karen Cruz-Orduna
According to CHP’s traffic incident page information, there was a big rig accident reported at around 6 a.m. this morning.
This accident took place at Keene area. All lanes on Westbound Highway 58 are blocked until further notice.
All westbound lanes on SR58 are blocked in Keene due to a jackknifed big rig. Tow truck is en route. Expect delays. #TrafficAlert— CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) November 20, 2019
