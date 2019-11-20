All lanes blocked on Westbound Highway 58 at Keene due to big rig accident

According to CHP’s traffic incident page information, there was a big rig accident reported at around 6 a.m. this morning.

This accident took place at Keene area. All lanes on Westbound Highway 58 are blocked until further notice.

