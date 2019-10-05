‘Ales for Tails’ pet adoption event aims to give shelter dogs a second chance finding a home

A dog who was left to die in Wasco has a chance at finding a forever home.

Back in July we reported that a dog was left to die in a field in Wasco suffering from gunshots and bite marks. In attempts to save the dogs life, his left front leg was amputated and left with little use of one of his back legs.

The dog has a chance to find a home with the help of a pet adoption event sponsored by Alaska Brewing & Logan’s Roadhouse, called “Ales for Tails.” The event is hoping to find a home for every animal. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot on California Avenue you will have the chance to give deserving pets a second chance at life.

Like many other animals who will be there, the dog shot in Wasco is hoping to find his new home despite horrific circumstances. Named after the man who called for help to save the dogs life, Mario is now healthy enough to be adopted.

Here is a list of organizations that will be there:

-Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team

-Saving Strays Rescue

-Bakersfield Boxers and Bullies Rescue

-A SafeFurr Place

-CBD isn’t just for humans