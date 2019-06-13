Albertsons issues apology for Taft store remaining open after man dies inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Albertsons issued an apology for a how a store in Taft handled the death of a man inside it on Tuesday.

Kern County Fire says it responded just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12 on Kern Street for a man that was unconscious in the store. An off-duty KCFD captain was inside the store at the time and performed CPR on the man, but the man died.

In various messages on social media, Taft residents told 17 News that while the man lie dead inside, the store remained open.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the coroner was called at around 8:15 a.m. arrived at the store at 9:52 a.m. in Taft.

Viewers told 17 News it was an upsetting for customers and employees.

Albertsons issued a statement to 17 News Wednesday evening, apologizing for how the store handled the situation.

We are aware of the situation, are investigating and apologize for the way this tragedy was handled. While this is not something that happens often, we will make sure that should such a circumstance happen again; it will be handled with the compassion, respect, and sensitivity it deserves. Melissa Hill, spokesperson Albertsons Southern California Division

The man who died was not identified.