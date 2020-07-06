Air District urges Valley residents to stay indoors as several wildfires affect air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smoke from the Crews Fire in Santa Clara County is currently impacting several counties in the Valley and could potentially affect more counties, including Kern.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said it is issuing a health caution as the fire, which began on Sunday just north of Gilroy, and other wildfires in the Valley are expected to significantly affect air quality over the next few days.

The district said it is cautioning residents to reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions by remaining indoors in affected areas. This warning is expected to stay in place until the fires are extinguished.

The Crews Fire, which has already grown beyond 1,500 acres, is currently affecting Madera, Fresno and Kings counties and could impact others including Kern, Tulare and Merced counties, according to the Air District.

Particulate matter pollution can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to the Air District.

Individuals with heart or lung disease are encouraged to follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure. The Air District said people with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution.

For more information, visit valleyair.org or call the Bakersfield district office at 661-392-5500.