DELANO, CA. (KGET)- Karen Prather has been teaching for 41 years and this year she decided to call it a career.

Throughout her time teaching she has been able to become apart of families. for some, she taught their parents years ago, and years later, began teaching their children.

She believes teaching isn’t a single person job, it takes a community.

This isn’t how she envisioned the end of her teaching career. But, she has enjoyed all of the memories along the way.