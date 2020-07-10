Adventist Health to open new wound care center on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield has announced it will begin serving patients at its new wound care center on Monday.

The Adventist Health Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy Center, located at 2603 H St., includes state-of-the-art equipment and treatments, including two hyperbaric oxygen chambers, the company said.

“Wound care is an essential service that improves the quality of life and reduces the risk of major amputations,” said Program Director Erik Subia. “Amputations can lead to long-lasting, complex health issues. Choosing the right treatment regimen can lead to a much happier, healthier life.”

For more information, call 661-637-8620.